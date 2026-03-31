Lopez (0-1) took the loss Monday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks without recording a strikeout across four innings.

Lopez generated just four whiffs on 91 pitches, and his fastball velocity was down 1.4 mph from his 2025 average of 90.8 mph. The 28-year-old started 17 games for the Athletics last season and turned in a respectable 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 113:37 K:BB across 92.2 innings. His stuff will need to improve moving forward if he's going to build on that in 2026. Lopez's next start is scheduled for Sunday at home against the Astros.