Lopez (6-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-2 victory over the Rangers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw served up solo shots to Ezequiel Duran in the first inning and Justin Foscue in the second -- the first time Lopez has been taken deep multiple times since May 14 -- but he settled in after that and produced his fourth quality start of the season on 102 pitches (65 strikes). Lopez has been locked in for nearly two months, giving up two runs or fewer in 10 straight outings dating back to July 10 and delivering a 2.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB in 51.1 innings over that sparkling stretch. He'll look to tie his career high with his seventh win in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Blue Jays.