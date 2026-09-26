Lopez (7-5) earned the win Friday against the Astros after allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

Lopez kept Houston off the scoreboard through three innings before Christian Walker launched a solo homer in the fourth, which proved to be the only damage against the left-hander. He completed six innings with the Athletics still trailing 1-0, but Oakland's six-run rally in the bottom of the frame flipped the game and put him in position for the win. Lopez needed 94 pitches to navigate his six frames, but most importantly, he delivered a bounce-back performance in his final start of the regular season after he had given up 10 runs in just 2,2 frames against the Guardians on Sept. 19. and lowered his ERA to 5.47. The four-year veteran ends the regular season with career-worst marks of 5.47 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 27 appearances (24 starts) and 123,1 innings.