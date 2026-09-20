Lopez (6-5) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits and no walks with one strikeout over 2.2 innings.

Lopez was jumped for two homers and five runs in the first inning before being charged with another five runs in the third. It was the highest run total the 28-year-old has ever allowed in a single start, and he's now yielded 19 earned runs over his past three outings. He'll take an inflated 5.68 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 108:56 K:BB across 117.1 innings this season into his final matchup of the campaign at home against the Astros next weekend.