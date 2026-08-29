Lopez allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Orioles.

Lopez continues to be effective at limiting damage, though he was a little inefficient in needing 100 pitches (63 strikes) to cover five frames Friday. Since rejoining the rotation July 19, he's made eight starts and allowed just 13 runs (11 earned) over 43.2 innings. The strong second half has trimmed his ERA down to 4.82 with a 1.46 WHIP and 96:50 K:BB over 99 innings across 22 games (19 starts) this year. Lopez's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Rangers.