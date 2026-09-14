Lopez did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against the Mariners. He struck out three.

Lopez worked two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the third and fourth innings, departing at 102 pitches (63 strikes). While Sunday's showing was subpar, the southpaw has been much better in the second half, posting a 3.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB across 59.1 innings (11 starts) since the All-Star break. With an overall 6-4 record, 5.02 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 107:56 K:BB in 114.2 innings (25 appearances), Lopez is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Guardians.