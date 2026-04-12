Athletics' Jacob Lopez: Nabs first win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lopez (1-1) earned the win Saturday against the Mets, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.
Lopez hardly pitched well enough to warrant a victory Saturday, but the Athletics got to Mets right-hander Kodai Senga early and never relinquished the lead. The left-hander served up a pair of home runs, and he issued at least three walks in his third consecutive outing to open the new campaign. Lopez has yet to give up fewer than three runs in any of his first three starts, and he'll take an ugly 7.43 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 11:13 K:BB into a scheduled matchup with the division-rival Rangers next week.
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