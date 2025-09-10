Lopez (elbow) is making good progress and has an outside chance of pitching in MLB before the season ends, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lopez landed on the injured list Aug. 26 with a left elbow flexor strain, just two days after giving up nine runs in a disastrous start against the Mariners. Prior to that outing, the southpaw had been effective, recording a 3.28 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 20 appearances (16 starts) and 90.2 innings. The Athletics aren't in a position to rush him back without playoff pressure, but the positive reports on his recovery are at least encouraging for a possible return.