Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Wilson exited Friday's 13-3 victory over the Angels in the fourth inning with a strained hamstring and his status moving forward is currently up in the air. Once the team receives the results of Sunday's MRI, a decision will be made on if the 22-year-old will head to the injured list or not.
