Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Getting first day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Wilson will head to the bench Sunday for the first time in 2026 after starting the Athletics' first 14 games of the season. Darell Hernaiz will take over at shortstop and bat eighth in the series finale versus the Mets.
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