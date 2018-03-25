Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Dominates Angels' regulars
Luzardo (2-0), who was called up to major-league camp for the third time this spring prior to Friday's Cactus League game against the Angels, fired 2.2 scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three.
It wasn't lay-down lineup on the part of the Angels by any means, either, as Luzardo had to contend with the likes of Ian Kinsler, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Albert Pujols and Zack Cozart, among others. The 20-year-old, who's yet to work above the Low-A level in the regular season, set Mike Trout down on strikes before being pulled due to his pitch limit, but he left another lasting impression on manager Bob Melvin, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "He was really good," Melvin said. "This lineup's going to get your attention. I don't care who you are, but at [20] years old, throwing breaking balls in off counts, up to 97 [mph] that I saw on the radar gun, very poised, it was very impressive to go out and start against this team and look the way he did."
