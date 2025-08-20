Bleday will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Bleday will remain in the lineup for a third straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Bailey Ober) and appears to have settled into the strong side of a platoon in right field with the right-handed-hitting Colby Thomas. Since getting called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 1, Bleday has slashed .333/.395/.564 with two home runs and a 4:11 BB:K in 11 games.