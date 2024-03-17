Bleday went 2-for-3 with a run in a Cactus League loss to the Brewers, pushing his spring average to .353 across 39 plate appearances.
Bleday snapped a three-game hitless streak with his fourth multi-hit effort of spring. The 26-year-old outfielder has a triple, a homer and five RBI on his Cactus League resume as well, and his spring performance has seemingly locked him into a reserve outfielder job despite his paltry .195/.310/.355 slash line across 82 games in his A's debut campaign in 2023.
More News
-
Athletics' JJ Bleday: Standout day in Cactus League win•
-
Athletics' JJ Bleday: First hit since IL activation•
-
Athletics' JJ Bleday: Activated from injured list•
-
Athletics' JJ Bleday: Stands out while playing full game•
-
Athletics' JJ Bleday: Kicks off rehab stint•
-
Athletics' JJ Bleday: Beginning assignment Friday•