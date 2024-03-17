Bleday went 2-for-3 with a run in a Cactus League loss to the Brewers, pushing his spring average to .353 across 39 plate appearances.

Bleday snapped a three-game hitless streak with his fourth multi-hit effort of spring. The 26-year-old outfielder has a triple, a homer and five RBI on his Cactus League resume as well, and his spring performance has seemingly locked him into a reserve outfielder job despite his paltry .195/.310/.355 slash line across 82 games in his A's debut campaign in 2023.