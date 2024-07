Bleday went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 4-0 win over the Astros.

Bleday has at least one double in five straight games, with his two-bagger Monday plating the Athletics' third run. The outfielder is 10-for-21 over his last five games after opening July just 3-for-38. Overall, Bleday is at a .238/.319/.438 slash line with 12 homers, 29 doubles, four triples, 36 RBI and 44 runs scored over 100 contests.