Kuhnel picked up the save Sunday against the Mets, throwing a clean ninth inning.

Kuhnel made quick work of the Mets on Sunday, retiring the side on a mere four pitches (three strikes). It was the second save of the season for the right-hander, who may be working his way into the ninth-inning mix in the Athletics' unsettled closer picture. Kuhnel has tossed 3.1 scoreless innings so far this year, and it's worth noting that high-leverage arms Hogan Harris, Scott Barlow and Elvis Alvarado all worked ahead of Kuhnel on Sunday.