Payamps was claimed off waivers by the A's on Saturday.

He was designated for assignment by the Royals a couple days ago, but the A's had a spot for him on the 40-man roster. Payamps should report to the Triple-A bullpen for now. He has a 3.16 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 42.2 innings in the majors this year.