Wendle was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Yusmeiro Petit, who was recently signed as a free agent. Wendle spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Nashville, compiling a .285/.327/.429 line with eight homers and 13 stolen bases in 118 games. He held his own during a September call-up, hitting .308/.357/.615 in eight games, but it apparently wasn't enough for the Athletics to keep him on the 40-man. He'll now run through waivers to determine his next landing spot.