Sears did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits over 6.1 innings against the Twins. He struck out seven.

Sears worked through four scoreless frames before allowing a pair of solo homers in the fifth inning. Entering Sunday's contest, he'd allowed two long balls over his previous 23.1 innings. Sears is quietly putting together a decent 2023 campaign; he's allowed three or fewer runs in nine of his last 11 outings, lowering his season ERA to 3.99 across 19 starts. Sears' next appearance is currently lined up to be at home against Houston.