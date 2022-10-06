Snead threw 1.1 scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Wednesday against the Angels.
Snead entered the game with a one-run lead and successfully maintained the advantage to tally his first career save. Despite the positive close to the campaign, Snead maintained only a 5.84 ERA with a 35:22 K:BB across 44.2 innings. He is very unlikely to see regular save chances in 2023.
