Butler will meet with a doctor to determine whether surgery is required to repair a patellar tendon strain in his right knee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler played through the injury for the last couple weeks of the regular season. If he does need surgery on the knee, it's unclear at this juncture how long his rehab would take. Butler finished the 2025 campaign having slashed .234/.306/.404 with 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases over 152 contests.