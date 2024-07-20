Butler went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Butler ignited what would be a 13-run outburst for the Athletics on the night with his third-inning triple that plated Jacob Wilson (hamstring) and Max Schuemann to erase an early 1-0 deficit. The rookie essentially picked up where he left off to conclude the first half of the season, as he'd memorably launched three home runs and driven in six runs in Sunday's rout of the Phillies. Butler now boasts a 1.505 OPS across his last seven games overall, a sample in which seven of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases.