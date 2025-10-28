Butler (knee) said Monday that he will be fully ready for the beginning of spring training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler underwent surgery in early October to repair a tear in his right patellar tendon and also had a debridement of chronic scar tissue in the knee. Additionally, he was given a platelet-rich plasma injection to combat chronic tendinitis in his left patellar tendon. Butler played through knee problems for a portion of the 2025 campaign, which could have contributed to his disappointing .234/.306/.404 batting line. While Butler is optimistic his recovery will not impact his readiness for the start of camp, it would not be a surprise if the Athletics slow-played the outfielder early on in spring training.