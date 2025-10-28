Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Says he'll be ready for spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (knee) said Monday that he will be fully ready for the beginning of spring training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Butler underwent surgery in early October to repair a tear in his right patellar tendon and also had a debridement of chronic scar tissue in the knee. Additionally, he was given a platelet-rich plasma injection to combat chronic tendinitis in his left patellar tendon. Butler played through knee problems for a portion of the 2025 campaign, which could have contributed to his disappointing .234/.306/.404 batting line. While Butler is optimistic his recovery will not impact his readiness for the start of camp, it would not be a surprise if the Athletics slow-played the outfielder early on in spring training.
