De Vries will undergo surgery to repair an anterior labrum tear in his right shoulder, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

De Vries is expected to require eight months to recover following his procedure, which will officially put an early end to his season and rule him out for the early portion of the 2027 campaign as well. The 19-year-old infield prospect will close the book on 2026 after slashing .287/.376/.453 with 13 homers, 55 RBI, 64 runs scored and 34 steals across 431 plate appearances at Double-A Midland.