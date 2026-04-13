Athletics' Leo De Vries: Launches two homers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Vries went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs Sunday for Double-A Midland.
The 19-year-old switch hitter logged a 1.183 OPS with three home runs and four steals in 47 at-bats in big-league camp this spring. He also finished 2025 on fire at Double-A and was the most feared hitter in the Texas League playoffs, so the expectation is for De Vries to force a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas sooner than later. De Vries has a six-game hitting streak and a 170 wRC+ through nine games to start the year.
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