Athletics' Leo De Vries: Monster spring performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Vries went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a grand slam in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Dodgers.
De Vries made his presence felt, first demolishing a two-run rocket over the right-field fence off Kyle Hurt in the fourth inning before launching a grand slam off Carson Hobbs in the fifth frame. Both blasts came from the left side for the switch-hitter, who's slashing .385/.429/.615 through 11 spring contests after Sunday's outburst. The 19-year-old is likely to begin the season with Double-A Midland or Triple-A Las Vegas, though the top prospect could push to make his major-league debut in the second half of the 2026 campaign.
