De Vries was promoted to Double-A Midland on Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

De Vries will move up a level in the Athletics' minor-league system after combining to bat .249 with 10 home runs, 58 RBI, 55 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 366 at-bats between High-A Fort Wayne and High-A Lansing this season. The 18-year-old is considered to be the team's top overall prospect, and he'll now get the chance to dip his toe into the Double-A level before the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.