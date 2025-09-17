De Vries went 2-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday's playoff game for Double-A Midland against Amarillo.

He hit an opposite-field home run in his first career playoff at-bat Tuesday, and has six homers in his last nine games for the RockHounds. De Vries, one of the best prospects to get traded at the trade deadline in recent memory, slashed .281/.359/.551 with five home runs, two steals, a 144 wRC+ and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate in 21 regular season games at Double-A as an 18-year-old. The uber-talented switch-hitter appears to be on the fast track to the big leagues and figures to be Jacob Wilson's double-play partner by late 2026 or early 2027.