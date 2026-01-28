The Athletics have extended De Vries an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

The Athletics also invited Jamie Arnold and Gage Jump, among others, to major-league camp. Acquired from the Padres in a trade that sent Mason Miller to San Diego, De Vries slashed .255/.355/.451 with 15 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 66:107 BB:K over 118 games between the High-A and Double-A levels in 2025. De Vries' best production came after a late-season promotion to Double-A Midland, and he'll likely head back there to begin the 2026 season. Just 19, De Vries is not a finished product but has some of the highest upside of any position player in the minors.