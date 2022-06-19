Barrera will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
For the second straight game, Barrera will maintain a spot in the outfield over Chad Pinder while the Athletics oppose a right-handed starting pitcher. Barrera was rewarded with the start after going 1-for-3 with a double in Saturday's 2-0 loss.
