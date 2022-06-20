Barrera went 2-for-3 in a win over the Royals on Sunday.
Barrera drew a second straight start and parlayed it into his first multi-hit effort since May 25. The 26-year-old has cooled off considerably over the last few weeks, as even Sunday's solid effort leaves his slash line over his last 16 games at an abysmal .114/.184/.143.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Gets second straight start•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Mired in multi-game slump•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Continues producing in win•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Added to Wednesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Sits for second time in Seattle•