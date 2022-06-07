Barrera isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle
Barrera went 0-for-17 with a walk and four strikeouts over his last eight games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four matchups. Chad Pinder is starting in left field and batting fifth.
