Morales allowed a run on two hits and struck out six without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Morales retired the first 13 batters he faced before Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. Through four appearances (three starts), Morales is looking major-league ready, posting a 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings, with Friday's outing being against his toughest opponent yet. It's not yet clear when he'll start again, but the Athletics are at home versus the Tigers and Rangers in a pair of three-game series next week.