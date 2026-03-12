Morales allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

The right-hander allowed a first-inning solo homer to Ildemaro Vargas but managed to navigate traffic and surrender only one additional unearned run the rest of the way. It wasn't a stellar outing for Morales, but it marked his longest appearance of the spring and an improvement over his first three outings, during which he allowed a combined seven earned runs across 7.1 innings. After posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 10 MLB appearances (nine starts) and 48.2 innings last season, the 23-year-old figures to land in the Athletics' rotation to open the regular season, though a 4.67 FIP suggests some regression is possible heading into his second big-league campaign.