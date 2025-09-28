Morales (4-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Royals on Saturday.

Morales needed 101 pitches (59 strikes) in this outing, which was far from his best work of the year. Over his 10 appearances (nine starts) in the majors, the rookie right-hander maintained a 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 48.2 innings. Morales' body of work in 2025 was decent -- he also had a 10.3 K/9 over 47 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas despite a 4.40 ERA. He should be in contention for a rotation spot from the get-go in 2026.