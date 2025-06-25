Severino (2-8) took the loss Tuesday as the A's were routed 11-4 by the Tigers, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

The ball was flying out of Comerica Park after a two-hour rain delay, as both Severino and Tarik Skubal served up two homers each in the first three innings, but the A's right-hander came away with the worst of it. It's the third time in five June starts he's been tagged for five runs or more, and on the month Severino carried a ghastly 7.14 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB through 29 innings. Things won't get any easier for him in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend against his former club, the Yankees.