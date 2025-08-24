Athletics' Luis Severino: Playing catch, lacks timeline
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Severino resumed playing catch Aug. 12, but the Athletics haven't provided any further updates regarding where he stands in his recovery from a left oblique strain, MLB.com reports.
Severino was placed on the shelf Aug. 9 due to the injury, but he didn't face a prolonged no-throw period before he began playing catch. That said, the Athletics haven't indicated that Severino has resumed throwing off a mound at this point, making it difficult to project when he might be ready to return from the 15-day injured list. Luis Morales settled into Severino's spot in the rotation earlier this month and will make his fourth consecutive start Wednesday versus Detroit.
