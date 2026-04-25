Severino (1-2) earned the win Friday against the Rangers, allowing one run on six hits and one walk across 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

It was the best performance of the young season for Severino, who gave up fewer than two runs and issued fewer than three walks in a start for the first time this season. The veteran right-hander will need to continue to keep the walks down to have a chance of improving on the 4.54 ERA and 1.30 WHIP he posted in 2025. As it stands, Severino has a 5.17 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 32:21 K:BB through six starts this year.