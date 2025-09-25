Severino (8-11) earned the win over Houston on Wednesday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 scoreless innings.

Things haven't always been smooth for Severino in his first season with the A's, but in the likely case that this was his final appearance of the campaign, he went out on a high note. The veteran righty limited the Astros to four baserunners -- two of which reached in the first inning -- and at one point retired 10 consecutive batters before giving up a double on his final pitch of the night. Severino improved his record to 8-11 after it sat at 2-11 entering the All-Star break. If this was indeed his final outing, he'll finish 2025 with a 4.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 124:50 K:BB over 162.2 frames spanning 29 starts.