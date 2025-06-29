Severino (2-9) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was another rough outing for Severino, who's lost five of his last six starts while struggling to a 7.99 ERA in that span (32.2 innings). Overall, the right-hander sports a 5.18 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 71:34 K:BB across 18 starts (104.1 innings) this season. Severino will look to right the ship in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Giants.