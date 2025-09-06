Barnett (1-1) allowed four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out eight over five innings to earn the win versus the Angels on Friday.

The Athletics' third-inning explosion gave Barnett enough run support, and the rookie right-hander was able to grind out five innings on 102 pitches (55 strikes) to secure his first win in the majors. It was still far from an encouraging performance for the 24-year-old, who has now given up nine runs with a 9:5 K:BB over his first nine innings in the majors. The Athletics are far out of the wild-card race and have a handful of injuries in the rotation, so there's some room for Barnett to learn on the job. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Red Sox.