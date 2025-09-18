Barnett didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings

The rookie right-hander gave up a run in the first inning before serving up a solo homer to Rob Refsnyder in the second. While he managed to avoid further damage, Barnett has now surrendered 14 runs in just 16.2 innings since his call-up, struggling to find consistency at the major-league level to the tune of a 7.56 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across four starts. The 24-year-old has only tallied more than four innings once in those four outings. Barnett is slated to face the Astros in his next scheduled start.