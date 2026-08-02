Athletics' Mason Barnett: Garnering another start

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Sunday that Barnett will maintain his spot in the rotation during the upcoming week, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

After coming up from Triple-A Las Vegas on July 22, Barnett entered the rotation last weekend and tossed 3.1 innings of bulk relief in a 2-0 loss to the Twins. He then handled a traditional starting role for his next appearance Thursday, limiting a red-hot Red Sox squad to three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings. He's earned himself a more permanent stay in the rotation, even though the Athletics will get J.T. Ginn (finger) back from the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Kotsay confirmed that the Athletics won't be moving to a five-man rotation, so one of Jeffrey Springs, Jack Perkins, Jacob Lopez and Gage Jump would appear to be in line to lose his starting role.