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Athletics' Mason Barnett: Garnering another start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Sunday that Barnett will maintain his spot in the rotation during the upcoming week, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

After coming up from Triple-A Las Vegas on July 22, Barnett entered the rotation last weekend and tossed 3.1 innings of bulk relief in a 2-0 loss to the Twins. He then handled a traditional starting role for his next appearance Thursday, limiting a red-hot Red Sox squad to three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings. He's earned himself a more permanent stay in the rotation, even though the Athletics will get J.T. Ginn (finger) back from the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Kotsay confirmed that the Athletics won't be moving to a five-man rotation, so one of Jeffrey Springs, Jack Perkins, Jacob Lopez and Gage Jump would appear to be in line to lose his starting role.

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