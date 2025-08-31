Barnett (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out one without walking a batter over four-plus innings to take the loss versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Barnett gave up three runs in the second inning, and he was chased in the fifth after Wyatt Langford's solo home run. Barnett was limited to 66 pitches (42 strikes) in his major-league debut. He has a 5.83 ERA and 123:60 K:BB across 117.1 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas this year, which doesn't bode well for his performance in the majors. If he gets another start, which is possible due to the numerous injuries in the Athletics' rotation, he's tentatively projected to face the Angels on the road.