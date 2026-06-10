Athletics' Mason Barnett: Secures two-inning save

Barnett struck out four over two perfect innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Barnett wasn't utilized in Monday's slugfest, leaving him fresh to pitch Tuesday while the bullpen was short. He delivered a tidy outing, collecting his six outs on 31 pitches (20 strikes) for his first career save. Barnett has allowed just two hits with a 12:4 K:BB across eight innings over three relief appearances this season. The Athletics have a hole in the rotation currently, but it may not be an issue until next week. Barnett came up through the minor leagues as a starter, which could make him a candidate for a spot start at some point later in the year. For now, he can be considered a long reliever.