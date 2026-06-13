Athletics' Max Muncy: Drives in two runs Friday

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Muncy came through with a two-RBI double off the wall in left-center field to tie the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning. The third baseman added a single in the eighth frame, marking his first multi-hit effort since returning from the injured list Monday, albeit across just three contests. Overall, Muncy is hitting .240 with a .702 OPS, 10 extra-base hits (two homers), 11 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases in 29 games.