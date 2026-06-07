Athletics' Max Muncy: Raking on rehab assignment

Muncy (hand) went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, an additional run scored and a walk Saturday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Muncy continued to mash on his rehab assignment as he completes his recovery from a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand. The 23-year-old is slashing .375/.385/.708 with two homers, two doubles, eight RBI and five runs across six rehab appearances with the Aviators. It shouldn't be long before he's activated and returns to the big-league roster, though it remains to be seen whether Muncy will reclaim his role as the primary third baseman. Zack Gelof has performed well at the hot corner in his absence, though the defensive versatility of both players should provide the A's with multiple avenues to get both of them in the lineup.