Otanez, who was removed from the Athletics' loss to the Phillies on Saturday night after taking a line drive off his pitching arm in the eighth inning, is dealing with a forearm bruise in the aftermath, the Associated Press reports.

The right-handed reliever had just been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day due to Luis Medina's (elbow) placement on the injured list. Otanez's injury is muscular in nature according to manager Mark Kotsay, and it remains to be seen if he'll be healed sufficiently to serve as an option immediately following the All-Star break.