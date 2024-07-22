Andujar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Angels.

Andujar took Carson Fulmer deep in the fifth inning to put the Athletics back in front and subsequently ended Fulmer's day on the mound. He also singled twice and finished the weekend going 8-for-13 with three RBI and three runs scored while also not striking out at all. Andujar has showcased some resurgent numbers at the dish this year, slashing .304/.327/.419 with four homers, 24 RBI, 24 runs and a 7:30 BB:K in 199 plate appearances.