Allen went 3-for-5 with a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Allen's multi-hit effort snapped an 0-for-13 slump that had encompassed his previous five games and was his first since first of the season. The young shortstop has struggled to a .152 average and .378 OPS across 51 big-league plate appearances thus far in 2023 and could be headed back to Triple-A Las Vegas in coming days if Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) is activated from the injured list Sunday as projected.