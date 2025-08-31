Kurtz (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The 22-year-old had an MRI on his oblique come back clean Saturday, but he'll still be held out of the lineup Sunday for a second consecutive game. Manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday that Kurtz could return "sooner than later," so the first baseman should be considered day-to-day. Tyler Soderstrom is filling it at first base with Carlos Cortes starting in left field.